Skoda Slavia Facelift To Launch On October 6

Skoda is set to launch the facelifted Slavia in India on October 6, 2026. Production of the updated compact sedan has already started at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Chakan facility in Pune, while bookings are currently open. The facelift brings changes to the exterior, interior, equipment and powertrain, with the biggest update being a new eight-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI.

Also Read: 2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Open

Skoda Slavia facelift: Exterior

The Slavia retains the same overall shape, but gets enough visual changes to make the facelift easy to tell apart from the outgoing car. It gets new LED headlights and LED tail lamps, with the latter gaining sequential turn indicators. The grille now features a chrome strip running across it, while both the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned. Moreover, it rides on 16-inch wheels which get a new design

Two new colours, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, join the palette, although Cappuccino Beige will only be available towards the end of 2026.



Skoda Slavia Facelift: Powertrain

The 1.0-litre TSI continues with the Slavia facelift, but Skoda has swapped its previous six-speed automatic for a new eight-speed torque converter automatic. The company says this makes the Slavia the first sedan in its segment to offer this particular combination. The 1.0 TSI will also continue with a six-speed manual gearbox.

For buyers looking for more performance, the 1.5-litre TSI remains available with its seven-speed DSG automatic. Skoda has made one mechanical change to the 1.5-litre versions, with these variants now getting rear disc brakes.

Skoda Slavia Facelift: Interior

The cabin gets some of the more interesting changes. The Slavia will be the first car in its segment to offer a rear-seat massage function, while a 360-degree surround-view camera is another major addition. The latter is also a first for a model developed under the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 programme.

The driver's display has also been upgraded, with the previous 8-inch unit replaced by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The dashboard continues to house a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another new addition is Skoda's AI Companion, which uses Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent and brings Gemini-based voice assistance to the car.



Other features of interest include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming IRVM and anti-glare ORVMs.

Skoda Slavia Facelift: Expected Price

The outgoing Slavia was priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect the brand to keep the entry-level price below Rs 10 lakh.