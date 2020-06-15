New Cars and Bikes in India

Spain Plans 3.7 Billion Euro Auto Sector Aid Package: Report

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a 3.7 billion euro aid package for its automobile sector, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, has battered car sales in Spain

Highlights

  • Spain plans a 3.7 billion euro aid package for its automobile sector
  • Spain wants to promote investment and the purchase of vehicles, mainly EV
  • The lockdown has battered car sales in Spain

Spain plans a 3.7 billion euro aid package for its automobile sector, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, to promote investment and the purchase of vehicles, specially electric models, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

Sanchez said details of the plan, which will also include fiscal and research measures, would be announced on Monday for a sector that accounts for a tenth of Spain's national output and close to a fifth of its exports.

The lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, has battered car sales in Spain.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 75.15 Lakh - 1.07 Crore *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Select your City
or select from popular cities