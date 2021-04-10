carandbike logo
search

Spain To Subsidise Electric Car Sales With 800 Million Euros To 2023

Private buyers would be entitled to subsidies of up to 7,000 euros per car, while authorities in small towns and companies buying fleets to use as taxis could get more.

By  | Published:
eye
0  Views
Buyers of electric vans would get up to 9,000. expand View Photos
Buyers of electric vans would get up to 9,000.

The Spanish government has approved a plan to spend up to 800 million euros ($950 million) until 2023 to encourage electric car sales, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

Private buyers would be entitled to subsidies of up to 7,000 euros per car, while authorities in small towns and companies buying fleets to use as taxis could get more. Buyers of electric vans would get up to 9,000. The bonus scheme will start from Saturday, the ministry said.

0 Comments

The incentives follow announcements earlier this year of government plans to promote the domestic production of battery-powered cars as well as car batteries.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
MG Cyberster Concept EV Revealed Ahead Of Shanghai Auto Show Debut
MG Cyberster Concept EV Revealed Ahead Of Shanghai Auto Show Debut
New Kia Sonet 7-Seater SUV Introduced In Indonesia
New Kia Sonet 7-Seater SUV Introduced In Indonesia
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities