Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October

Suzuki Motorcycle India has something exciting in store for October 2020. The company has been keeping a profile in the past few months and had little apart from the BS6 range to show for. However, there is a possibility that the brand will launch an all-new offering on October 7, 2020. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has shared a block your date invite with carandbike but refrained from sharing anymore details. The invite does read "Introducing a superior way to ride" that leaves the launch to several possibilities.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was originally scheduled to launch in April but was delayed due to the pandemic

Suzuki is tight-lipped about its future two-wheeler launches and barring the V-Strom 650 XT BS6, there are no confirmed launches from the brand. The BS6 Suzuki VStrom 650 XT then becomes a strong possibility for launch on October 7. More so, considering the bike was originally slated for debut in April this year and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Suzuki VStrom 650 XT is expected to get a new digital instrument console to replace the analog unit, which will also bring features like Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and more.

The V-Strom 650 BS6 will not sport any cosmetic changes though while also carrying over the same mechanicals. The 645 cc V-Twin engine will be upgraded to meet the new emission norms and is likely to produce the same 70 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect to see a price hike of about ₹ 20,000 on the BS6 VStrom 650 XT, pushing the asking price to around ₹ 7.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe

The Suzuki Intruder 250 was patented recently and could make its debut on October 7 in India

There is also a possibility that Suzuki could introduce the all-new Intruder 250. The bike is expected as an upgrade over Intruder 155 BS6 and will use the same underpinnings as the Gixxer 250 range including the 249 cc single-cylinder engine with the oil cooling system. On the Gixxer, the motor develops 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, and you can expect identical numbers on the Intruder 250 as well. There's also conjecture that the company is lining up a retro-styled scooter for launch in the 125 cc segment. However, there are no details yet on the same.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India will rollout new colours for the Gixxer 250 twins and has already teased the same on its social media handles. The company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and the new colours will commemorate the milestone. We will be getting all the answers on October 7, so make sure to watch this space for all the action.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.