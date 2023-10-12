Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Nominated For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
12-Oct-23 05:25 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Harrier and Safari have reached Bharat NCAP crash test facility.
- The two Tatas are based on the OMEGARC platform which is a heavily modified iteration of Land Rover’s D8 platform.
- Bharat NCAP crash tests went into effect from October 1.
The Tata Harrier has been on sale since 2019 while the Safari made its market debut in 2021. However, none of the two cars ever made it to the Global NCAP crash test facility despite Tata being a regular there with its other products. Things will change, albeit with a twist, as the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have been nominated for the newly-minted Bharat NCAP crash tests. carandbike has learned that the two flagship Tatas have already been sent for the crash tests and the results are now awaited.
Both SUVs have received a number of changes inside and out as part of the midlife update.
The flagship Tatas are a part of a roster of over 30 cars that were earmarked by various carmakers for the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Harrier and Safari are based on the OMEGARC platform that is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture that has underpinned the last-gen Evoque and the Discovery Sport in the past. The OMEGARC platform is a monocoque platform that was heavily modified and localised by Tata to make it cost-effective.
Six airbags are standard on the facelifted Harrier and Safari.
Information about what structural reinforcements have been made to the SUVs is scarce, but they now get six airbags as standard, with higher variants also getting a knee airbag. Other safety features include seat belt reminders for all seats, traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Of course, there’s level 1 ADAS as well.
The Bharat NCAP crash tests comprise frontal offset barrier test at 64 kmph, side impact, pedestrian protection test and side pole impact test for cars that secure more than 3 stars. Maruti Suzuki had confirmed its participation in the BNCAP by sending three of its cars, Baleno, Brezza and Grand Vitara. Hyundai had also confirmed that it had sent some cars as well but hadn’t revealed the names, though we suspect the list will surely include the newly launched Exter.
