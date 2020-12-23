Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

The much-anticipated micro SUV from Tata Motors, codenamed HBX, has been spotted testing in India yet again. The car appears to have been caught testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and is still heavily draped in camouflage and pseudo cladding. The test mule is seen with production-spec dual-tone alloy wheels which we saw is some previous spy photos as well. The small Tata SUV is expected to be launched sometime in 2021 and looking at the recent test mules it looks like the HBX is nearing production stage. Earlier in September 2020, Tata trademarked the name Timero in India, and we believe that could be the official name of the production-spec HBX.

The Tata HBX micro SUV will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy

The Tata HBX concept was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it will be based on the same ALFA platform that underpins the existing Altroz premium hatchback. The small SUV will mainly compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid but looking at the test mules the car could come with better and more premium features. However, we'll have to wait for the official unveiling of the HBX to confirm these details. At the time of showcasing the HBX at the Auto Expo, Tata Motors had said that it is 90 per cent close to the actual production car. Of course, the Tata HBX micro SUV will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Tata HBX will come with split headlamps with the DRLs placed above the main headlamp unit

Based on previous spy photos, we can say that the new micro SUV will come with a split headlamp setup, with the primary lights positioned below and the daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above it, closer to the front grille. Now, while the concept car came with a large faux skid plate, the test mule appears to get a conventional bumper design with a central airdam and round foglamps on either end. Also, the concept model came with compact taillamps with Tri-Arrow shaped LED guide lights, and while we cannot confirm the design, the taillamps do look a bit a compact, and we also see a bit of black cladding for the rear bumper.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor

Under the hood, the production version of the Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Tata Altroz. The engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We can expect the SUV to get an AMT version at the later stage.

Spy Photo Source: TeamBHP

