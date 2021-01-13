Tata iRA Connected Tech To Be Introduced In Other Models Soon

Tata Motors today revealed the turbo petrol variant of the Altroz premium hatchback and it's the most powerful premium hatchback, the company has introduced till date. It's also the first hatchback from the company to come with the connected car technology which Tata Motors has christened 'iRA'. The connected car platform is now part of the Altroz line-up and will soon be introduced in other cars too.

Tata Motors has introduced iRA connected car technology on the Altroz iTurbo

The iRA connected car technology was first introduced in the Nexon EV in 2019 and after that it made its way on the Nexon powered by the petrol and diesel engines. Now with the introduction of the technology in the Altroz, the company is gearing up to make it a part of the Harrier SUV too. Answering a question on whether the connected car tech will be seen on the Harrier, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors said, "The roll out of iRa tech has been a gradual one. We had it on the Nexon, now we have it in the Altroz and yes, we'll soon have it in other cars in our line-up."

In fact, we won't be surprised if the upcoming Tata Safari will come with this connected tech either. The iRA connected car technology has been developed in India, for India and comes with 27 features including, remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, live vehicle diagnosis among others.

The company is gearing up to make it a part of the Harrier SUV

It's unlikely that we'll get to see this technology in the Tiago and Tigor yet, because that will certainly hike the prices of the variants. We wait to see though, the company's strategy for the connected car tech for its other models.

