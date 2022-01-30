Tata Nexon EV Sales Breach 13,500 Mark In India

Tata Motors has announced achieving a new sales milestone with its Nexon EV. In the last two years since its launch, the company has sold over 13,500 units of the all-electric subcompact SUV in India. Interestingly, last year in April 2021, the company had announced crossing the 4,000 units milestone in India, which means that the company has sold over 9,000 units of the Nexon EV in just about 10 months. Now, that is certainly a very impressive milestone for an electric vehicle in the Indian automotive market.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months

Thanks to our 13,500+ customers for being a part of this electrifying journey and joining in the EVolution to #EvolveToElectric!



Join the EV family: https://t.co/9nDfIW9J0z

.

.

.#EvolveToElectric #TataMotors #NexonEV #Ziptron #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/1KXEVfBqWK — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) January 29, 2022

Right now, the Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India, accounting for an average of about 1000 units a month. It was the first electric vehicle launched by the home-grown automaker for private car buyers and became an instant success. For the longest time, it was the most affordable EV for private car buyers, until recently, when Tata Motors launched the Tigor EV. Right now, the Nexon EV is priced in India between Rs. 14.29 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Kolkata Police To Induct Over 200 Tata Nexon EVs To Its Fleet: Report

A 3.3 kW onboard charger that can fully charge the Nexon EV in 8 hours. Meanwhile, a 25 kW DC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes

The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a permanent-magnet AC motor that is paired with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor is tuned for 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph. The IP67 rated battery pack is water-resistant and offers an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge. Tata offers a 3.3 kW onboard charger with the Nexon EV that can fully charge in eight hours. Meanwhile, a 25 kW DC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric SUV Review

The Nexon EV Dark gets the midnight black paint scheme with the blue highlights to denote its electric nature

The Nexon EV comes in three colour options - Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver, and recently, the company also introduced a Dark Edition, offering the EV in a stylish Midnight Black shade. The feature list is comprehensive with LED DRLs and taillights, electric sunroof, auto climate control, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.