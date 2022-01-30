  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV Sales Breach 13,500 Mark In India

Tata Nexon EV Sales Breach 13,500 Mark In India

In the last two years since the launch of the Tata Nexon EV, the company has sold over 13,500 units of the all-electric subcompact SUV in India.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
30-Jan-22 11:01 AM IST
Tata Nexon EV Sales Breach 13,500 Mark In India banner
Highlights
  • The Tata Nexon EV was launched 2 years ago in January 2020
  • The Nexon EV has been the best-selling EV in India
  • The Nexon EV is priced between Rs. 14.29 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh

Tata Motors has announced achieving a new sales milestone with its Nexon EV. In the last two years since its launch, the company has sold over 13,500 units of the all-electric subcompact SUV in India. Interestingly, last year in April 2021, the company had announced crossing the 4,000 units milestone in India, which means that the company has sold over 9,000 units of the Nexon EV in just about 10 months. Now, that is certainly a very impressive milestone for an electric vehicle in the Indian automotive market.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months

Right now, the Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India, accounting for an average of about 1000 units a month. It was the first electric vehicle launched by the home-grown automaker for private car buyers and became an instant success. For the longest time, it was the most affordable EV for private car buyers, until recently, when Tata Motors launched the Tigor EV. Right now, the Nexon EV is priced in India between Rs. 14.29 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Kolkata Police To Induct Over 200 Tata Nexon EVs To Its Fleet: Report

r1tfmgho

A 3.3 kW onboard charger that can fully charge the Nexon EV in 8 hours. Meanwhile, a 25 kW DC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes

The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a permanent-magnet AC motor that is paired with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor is tuned for 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph. The IP67 rated battery pack is water-resistant and offers an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge. Tata offers a 3.3 kW onboard charger with the Nexon EV that can fully charge in eight hours. Meanwhile, a 25 kW DC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric SUV Review

jieq6gk8

The Nexon EV Dark gets the midnight black paint scheme with the blue highlights to denote its electric nature

The Nexon EV comes in three colour options - Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver, and recently, the company also introduced a Dark Edition, offering the EV in a stylish Midnight Black shade. The feature list is comprehensive with LED DRLs and taillights, electric sunroof, auto climate control, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.
Related Articles
Nissan Says Talks With Renault Focused On Better Competing In Electric Cars
Nissan Says Talks With Renault Focused On Better Competing In Electric Cars
11 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV Spotted In Kodaikanal Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV Spotted In Kodaikanal Ahead Of Launch
1 day ago
PMV Electric To Unveil Its First Smart Microcar EaS-E On November 16, 2022
PMV Electric To Unveil Its First Smart Microcar EaS-E On November 16, 2022
2 days ago
Germany To Spend 6.3 Billion Euros On Push For Electric Car Charging Points
Germany To Spend 6.3 Billion Euros On Push For Electric Car Charging Points
4 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens
car
Tata Nexon EV
Starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakh
0
8.5
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Tata Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?