Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month

The subscription offer for the Nexon EV was first introduced by Tata Motors earlier this year with a monthly cost of ₹ 41,900 per month for a 36-month tenure. However, the monthly fee was reduced to ₹ 34,900 per month in September 2020. The home-grown automaker has silently reduced the monthly subscription price of the EV yet again. As listed on Tata Nexon EV's official website, the car is now available at a subscription cost of ₹ 29,500 per month. Customers opting this package can avail the brand new EV XZ+ variant in a colour of their choice.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months​

The Tata Nexon EV is now available at a subscription cost of ₹ 29,500 per month.

Available for a limited period, this subscription program on the Nexon EV is offered in 5 major cities which includes Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The program ensures hassle-free vehicle owning experience for the customers. The subscription package comprises doorstep delivery, comprehensive insurance coverage, 24X7 roadside assistance, free maintenance with periodic servicing. Customers availing this program will not have to worry about road tax, registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance.

The customers can select tenure from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 or 36 months as per their convenience. After the completion of the tenure, customers can extend the subscription or return the vehicle. The subscribers also get an EV charger installed at their home or office as per the convenience.

Also Read: Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By ₹ 26,000​

The Nexon EV gets an ARAI certified range of 312 km

The Nexon EV was launched in India earlier this year in January at a starting price of ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which were introductory prices. The carmaker increased the prices of the select variants of the EV by ₹ 26,000. However, the price for the entry-level XM variant remained unchanged. The electric SUV comes in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

It comes equipped with a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery. The car uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge, and the new electric powertrain offers an output of 245 Nm of peak torque. The carmaker claims that the EV can clock triple-digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 60 mins using a fast charger. However, the regular charger will take up to 8 hours to fully charge it.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.