Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh

The entry point to the Nexon AMT range now starts with the Smart+ petrol variant.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Nexon AMT is now also available in Smart+, Pure, and Pure S trims
  • The diesel AMT range now starts with the Pure AMT variant
  • The 6-speed AMT is available with both petrol and diesel engines.

Tata Motors has added five new AMT variants to the already extensive line-up of the Nexon compact SUV. The facelifted Nexon was launched in September last year, and the entry point for the AMT variant was from the Creative variants and above, with prices starting at Rs 11.70 lakh. However, with the addition of new variants, the Nexon petrol-AMT range now starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Smart+ trim, while the Nexon diesel AMT begins at Rs 11.80 lakh with the Pure AMT variant. 

 

The Nexon AMT is now available in Smart+, Pure, and Pure S trims. The petrol Smart+ AMT is priced Rs 1.70 lakh lower than the Creative AMT, while the diesel Pure AMT is Rs 1.20 lakh cheaper. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!

 

The new AMT variants are based on Smart+, Pure, and Pure S trims. 

 

Coming to the powertrain options, the petrol Nexon AMT gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel AMT comes with a 1.5-litre mill that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

 

The base Nexon AMT grade, Smart+, includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.
 

Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the new AMT variants (ex-showroom). 
 

Variant Price 
Smart + AMTRs 10 lakh 
Pure AMTRs 10.50 lakh 
Pure S AMTRs 11 lakh 
Pure AMT DieselRs 11.80 lakh 
Pure S AMT DieselRs 12.30 lakh 
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8.15 - 15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

