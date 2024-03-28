Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh

Tata Motors has added five new AMT variants to the already extensive line-up of the Nexon compact SUV. The facelifted Nexon was launched in September last year, and the entry point for the AMT variant was from the Creative variants and above, with prices starting at Rs 11.70 lakh. However, with the addition of new variants, the Nexon petrol-AMT range now starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Smart+ trim, while the Nexon diesel AMT begins at Rs 11.80 lakh with the Pure AMT variant.

The Nexon AMT is now available in Smart+, Pure, and Pure S trims. The petrol Smart+ AMT is priced Rs 1.70 lakh lower than the Creative AMT, while the diesel Pure AMT is Rs 1.20 lakh cheaper.

The new AMT variants are based on Smart+, Pure, and Pure S trims.

Coming to the powertrain options, the petrol Nexon AMT gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel AMT comes with a 1.5-litre mill that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

The base Nexon AMT grade, Smart+, includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.



Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the new AMT variants (ex-showroom).

