Tata Punch Becomes Principal Sponsor For FC Goa In Hero Indian Super League 2021-22

The home-grown automaker, Tata Motors, has announced that its newly launched micro SUV, the Tata Punch, will be FC Goa's Principal Sponsor for the 2021-22 season of the Hero Indian Super League. As part of the deal 'Tata Punch' logo will be seen on the back of the shirt on both match days, training kits of the FC Goa first team and development teams. The Punch will also be part of the digital content created by FC Goa, and the vehicle will also be used for doing activations for fans of FC Goa in the local markets, and those visiting Goa.

Commenting on the tie-up, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "We are excited to partner with FC Goa as its Principal Sponsors. FC Goa is one of the most consistent performing ISL Teams and is doing some great work in the local community to grow the sport. Goa is extremely passionate about its football, and we are very happy to be supporting the growth of this beautiful game in Goa."

Also Read: Tata Punch Tech Review: Micro SUV With Affordable Tech

As part of the deal 'Tata Punch' logo will be seen on the back of the shirt on both match days, training kits of the FC Goa first team and development teams

In addition to its partnership with FC Goa, the Tata Punch will also support FC Goa's foundation - Forca Goa Foundation for their baby league - Little Gaurs League. It is currently one of India's biggest grass-root level tournaments, its last season saw 110 teams and 957 players, out of which 230 were young girls, participating across Goa and across four age categories - U6, U8, U10 and U12 leagues.

Also Read: Planning To Buy The New Tata Punch? See These 5 Pros And Cons First

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Tandon, FC Goa's President weighed in on the development, saying, "We are committed to the development of the game in Goa and making Goa proud on a national stage, having a brand like Tata Punch as a sponsor makes our commitment even stronger. I would like to thank Tata Motors for their support and especially for supporting the Little Gaurs League too. The support from Tata PUNCH for the Little Gaurs League will go a long way in the development of the game in Goa. It is so important that brands support football at a grass root and local level. This kind of support helps us give little girls and boys a platform to express themselves and grow their skills."