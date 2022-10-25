  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Steel Signs MOU To Supply Ford With Green Steel

Tata Steel Signs MOU To Supply Ford With Green Steel

Tata Steel's Dutch arm plans to supply Ford plants in Europe with "green" steel after 2030.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
25-Oct-22 02:04 PM IST
Tata Steel Signs MOU To Supply Ford With Green Steel banner

Tata Steel's Dutch arm plans to supply Ford plants in Europe with "green" steel after 2030, under a preliminary agreement reached by the two companies on Tuesday.

Tata plans to start producing green steel - or steel made without using fossil fuels - in 2030 at its plant in Ijmuiden, Netherlands.

Ford "wants to have a considerable amount of green steel, and ... we will take steps so that we will be able to deliver it," Hans van den Berg, chief executive of Tata Steel Nederland, said in an interview.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between Tata and Ford of Europe does not oblige Ford to buy a specified amount of steel at a specified price, he said.

Separately, Ford said it had also signed supply MOUs with Tata, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter to supply "low carbon" steel for use in manufacturing the new electric crossover model it plans to start producing in Cologne next year.

Ford said in a statement that the agreements would help it meet a target of having zero emissions at its European facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.

“Improvements within our supply chain are key, and with the use of carbon neutral steel we will take a major step towards lowering the CO2 footprint of our vehicles," Ford of Europe's purchasing director Sue Slaughter said in a statement.

Related Articles
Indonesia In Talks With Ford And Hyundai To Setup operational Base For EVs
Indonesia In Talks With Ford And Hyundai To Setup operational Base For EVs
1 hour ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
25 days ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
1 month ago
Ford Kicks Off Construction Of Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever
Ford Kicks Off Construction Of Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?