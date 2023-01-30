Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Variants Launched; Prices Begun At Rs. 13.23 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the CNG variants of its compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company is offering the company-fitted CNG kit with two variants of the Hyryder – S and G, which are priced at Rs. 13.23 lakh and Rs. 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Toyota is offering the new CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with the 1.1.5-litre K-series petrol engine which returns an average fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price (ex-showroom, India) S Rs. 13.23 lakh G Rs. 15.29 lakh

Commenting on the same Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variants for our customers, who have shown overwhelming interest in the product since its launch. At Toyota, we are committed in making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customers to meet their diverse requirements.”



The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in launched in July 2022 and is also offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain. As for the CNG model, it gets the same 1.5-litre petrol motor that is provided with the Neo Drive variants. In CNG mode, the engine churns out 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm, and a peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. In petrol mode, the engine churns out 99 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque. The CNG version comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The features will remain identical to the petrol counterparts of the two variants, including 17-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags, cruise control and Toyota i-Connect (Connected DCM -Data Communication Module).

