TVS Delivers Over 200 iQube Electric Scooters In One Day

TVS said it has delivered over 2,000 units of its updated electric scooter in the national capital since its launch.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
15-Nov-22 12:07 PM IST
TVS Delivers Over 200 iQube Electric Scooters In One Day banner
Highlights
  • 2,000 TVs iQube and iQube S delivered in Delhi since launch
  • Updated iQube available in three variants
  • Deliveries of the top-spec iQube ST still to commence

TVS announced that it had delivered 200 unit of its iQube electric scooter to new owners in a mega delivery event held in Delhi. The 200 units comprised the iQube and iQube S and were delivered in a single day. TVs revealed that it had so far delivered 2,000 units of the iQube and iQube S electric scooters in the national capital.

TVS launched the updated range of the iQube in India earlier this year. The updated electric scooter is available in three variants – standard, S and ST, though prices and deliveries of the top variant are yet to be announced. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at an on-road price in Delhi-NCR for Rs. 99,130 and Rs. 1,04,123 respectively (on-road Delhi-NCR including FAME II and state subsidy).

TVS updated the iQube earlier this year with the scooter now offered in three variants

The iQube and iQube S both feature a 3.4 kWh battery pack paired an electric motor offering a range of up to 100 km on a full charge. The scooter has a top speed of 78 kmph with the battery taking 4.5 hours to charge to 100 per cent. The iQube ST meanwhile features a larger 5.1 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 145 km and a higher 82 kmph top speed. Charging time too is faster at a claimed 4 hours and 5 minutes.

