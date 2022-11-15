TVS Delivers Over 200 iQube Electric Scooters In One Day

TVS announced that it had delivered 200 unit of its iQube electric scooter to new owners in a mega delivery event held in Delhi. The 200 units comprised the iQube and iQube S and were delivered in a single day. TVs revealed that it had so far delivered 2,000 units of the iQube and iQube S electric scooters in the national capital.

TVS launched the updated range of the iQube in India earlier this year. The updated electric scooter is available in three variants – standard, S and ST, though prices and deliveries of the top variant are yet to be announced. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at an on-road price in Delhi-NCR for Rs. 99,130 and Rs. 1,04,123 respectively (on-road Delhi-NCR including FAME II and state subsidy).

The iQube and iQube S both feature a 3.4 kWh battery pack paired an electric motor offering a range of up to 100 km on a full charge. The scooter has a top speed of 78 kmph with the battery taking 4.5 hours to charge to 100 per cent. The iQube ST meanwhile features a larger 5.1 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 145 km and a higher 82 kmph top speed. Charging time too is faster at a claimed 4 hours and 5 minutes.