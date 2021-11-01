TVS Raider 125 Launched In Nepal

TVS Motor Company has launched its new 125 cc motorcycle, the TVS Raider 125, in Nepal. The sporty-looking 125 cc motorcycle is built on an all-new platform, and has been produced with both domestic and international markets in mind. After being launched in India in September 2021, the TVS Raider has now been launched in the neighbouring Himalayan country. The TVS Raider 125 comes with a new design, with the design highlight being the quirky new LED headlamp with DRL, and comes with features like a LCD speedometer console, split seats, LED taillight and more, including underseat storage, a helmet reminder and USB charging point.

The TVS Raider 125 gets a quirky LED DRL, along with an LCD screen, and riding modes

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, President (International Business), TVS Motor Company, said, "For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal. Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here. I am certain that our young customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

The TVS Raider offers a well-rounded product, and marks TVS Motor Company's comeback into the 125 cc motorcycle segment.

In terms of power, the TVS Raider uses the 124.8 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine that churns out 11.2 bhp at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with two riding modes - Eco and Power - with the latter offering about 10 per cent more power at the top-end of the power band. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a disc and drum brake set-up. The base variant only gets drum brakes at either end. The bike comes with Combi Braking as standard.

TVS Motor Company is India's second-largest exporter of two-wheelers. The company currently exports its range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers to over 70 countries across the world. Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are important overseas markets for TVS in South Asia.