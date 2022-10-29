Twitter Plans To Close Musk Deal On Previously Agreed Terms-JP Morgan Exec

Twitter plans to close its deal with billionaire Elon Musk on previously agreed price and terms, Anu Aiyengar, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co, told a conference in New York.

Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are Twitter's financial advisors.