Two-Wheeler Sales May 2020: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Records 92.35 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Sales

Honda also announced that it retailed over 1,15,000 units in May 2020 while over 10.5 lakh two-wheelers were services.

Honda sold 54,000 two-wheelers in the domestic market in May 2020.

  • It retailed over 1,15,000 units in the same month.
  • The company also exported 820 units in May 2020.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has despatched 54,000 two-wheelers in the domestic market in May 2020 witnessing a decline of 92.35 per cent when compared to 7,06,365 unit sold in the same month last year. The company also exported 820 units in the same month taking its overall sales to 54,820 units in May 2020. Honda also announced that it retailed over 1,15,000 units in May 2020 while over 10.5 lakh two-wheelers were serviced.

Also Read: Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 Launched In India

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, "May 2020 saw the wheels of business start turning slowly after the zero dispatch in the month of April'20. By now, a sizable 70 per cent of Honda dealerships have resumed their operations. With sufficient availability of six BS VI products at our network (3 scooter & 3 motorcycle models), our network was able to kick off initial sales momentum crossing over 1.15 lac retails in May'20. In the new Coronial Era, Honda dealerships are increasingly promoting digital contactless customer engagement. An early encouraging sign based on our survey is that close to 80 per cent of the intenders are looking forward to purchase their favourite Honda 2Wheeler within 3 months of the lockdown opening. Moreover, there is an increased propensity of the buyers preferring a two-wheeler over public transport for daily commuting, in this time of social distancing."

Also Read: Honda Files Patents For Semi-Automatic Gearbox

Honda retailed over 1,15,000 units in May 2020.

Over 70 per cent of Honda dealers have resumed sales and service operations last month and all 308 suppliers have resumed production as well. Honda also resumed assembling at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka on May 25, and other plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat) will start operations in the first week of June in a phased manner.

