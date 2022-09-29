  • Home
  Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work

Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has asked its drivers in India to ensure backseat seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to passengers and they work, days after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car.
29-Sep-22
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in India, the world's fourth-largest car market. Earlier in September, Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of India's Tata Sons, died in a crash involving his Mercedes, and local media reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

