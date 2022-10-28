Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions

Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said in a Telegram post.



