Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions

Ukraine has started restricting electricity supplies across the country after Russia knocked out more power plants.
By Reuters
29-Oct-22 04:48 AM IST
Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said in a Telegram post.

 


 

