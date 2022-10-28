Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions
Ukraine has started restricting electricity supplies across the country after Russia knocked out more power plants.
Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.
"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said in a Telegram post.