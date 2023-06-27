Upcoming Car Launches In July 2023: Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter

So far, the first half of 2023 has been quite eventful for the Indian auto industry, especially in terms of new launches. In fact, things are going to get all the more exciting in the coming months, with a number of all-new models ready to hit the market this year. In fact, in July alone we will witness several important launches, and here are some cars that we already know about.

Kia Seltos Facelift – July 4, 2023

The Kia Seltos has been the best-selling model in the Korean carmaker’s India line-up, and the company is all set to give the compact SUV a much-needed facelift. Now, globally the Seltos facelift was showcased last year in July, and exactly a year later the SUV is now coming to India. Updates will include a much sharper-looking exterior and a premium interior along with a host of new tech and features. We also expect some new features like - a panoramic sunroof, enhanced connected car features and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The 2023 Kia Seltos will also get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s offered with the Carens. Kia will introduce the Seltos facelift on July 4, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – July 5

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is essentially the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. It will be the most expensive offering from the Indo-Japanese carmaker, and it will be retailed via the Nexa outlet. Maruti has already started accepting bookings for the Invicto and apart from some minor visual tweaks, updated cabin trim and a different logo, the MPV will remain identical to the Innova Hycross. However, we are yet to see if Maruti will be making any changes to the features list or the engine line-up. The Innova Hycross is offered with both a petrol and strong hybrid powertrain, while rumour has it that the Invicto might only get the latter.

Hyundai Exter - July 10

The Hyundai Exter is one of the big launches from the Korean carmaker this year and it will mark the company’s entry into the now-growing micro-SUV segment. Globally Hyundai already sells the Casper, however, the Exter has been specially developed for the Indian market. The car comes with an SUV-like design and styling along with a range of smart features and connected car tech. The upcoming Hyundai Exter will be offered on both petrol and CNG options, and it will go on sale in India on July 10, 2023.