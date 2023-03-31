Vietnam's Be Group In Deal To Become Country's First Ride-Hailing Firm To Use EVs

  • Home
Vietnam is promoting the production and mass use of EVs as part of efforts to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050. There are currently about 7,800 electric vehicles on its roads, according to Vinfast.
31-Mar-23 07:32 PM IST
Vietnam's Be Group said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with an electric vehicle leasing service that will make it the first ride-hailing firm in the country to use EVs.

Be, a homegrown platform with nearly 10 million customers, and GSM, founded by the owner of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, will work with Vietnam Prosperity Bank to allow drivers to switch away from combustion engine vehicles at "affordable prices", Be said in a statement.

GSM, which was founded by chairman of VinFast parent Vingroup and Vietnam's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, is scheduled to commence electric car and motorcycle leasing services from April.

Its tie-up with Be will include a direct investment into the ride-hailing firm, the statement said without providing an amount.

