Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Deliveries Begin In India; 100 More To Be Delivered By Year-End

Volvo Cars India has announced commencing the deliveries for its first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, from today. The first Volvo XC40 Recharge was delivered to a customer in Gujarat by Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. The first owner of the all-electric XC40 Recharge in India is Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director of Shree Maruti Courier Service. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is also India’s first locally assembled Luxury Electric SUV, and it is produced at the company’s plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Talking about the start of deliveries, Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “It is indeed a milestone for all of us at Volvo to have the first of the India-assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV delivered. This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model. The response to the XC40 Recharge has been really encouraging with 150 car orders received online within 2 hours of opening bookings. I am delighted to announce that we already have close to 500 advance orders with us, and we will be delivering around 100 of them before the year-end. The rest of the customers will get their cars during the next year.”

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Review: Taking Charge

The XC40 Recharge has launched on July 26 this year at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company says that its first EV has garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India, and it received online orders for 150 cars within a few hours of starting bookings on July 27. The XC40 Recharge offers a claimed range of 418 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

By 2030, the company wants to offer exclusively purely electric vehicles and phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. This is aligned with the Company's worldwide climate plan, which aims to minimize the life cycle carbon footprint per car through tangible action consistently.