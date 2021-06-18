Yamaha FZ-X Price Expectation

Indian Yamaha will launch the new Yamaha FZ-X retro-styled commuter bike, based on the 150 cc Yamaha FZ series on June 18, 2021. While so far, Yamaha has not specified what the new motorcycle will be, we strongly expect the FZ-X to be the new motorcycle which will be launched later on June 18. We've already seen spy shots of an almost production ready FZ-X being shot for a video commercial in Himachal Pradesh in April 2021. The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to be priced competitively, without a significant price increment over the Yamaha FZ and FZ-X models. We expect pricing in the range of Rs. 1.15-1.20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Yamaha FZ-X will share its underpinnings with the standar FZ S in the brand's stable

Based on the popular Yamaha FZ FI, the new FZ-X has been undergoing tests in India, and even leaked trademark documents show that the FZ-X will share the 149 cc, single-cylinder engine with the other models in the Yamaha FZ FI range, so it will likely have the same specifications, with maximum power output of 12.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The chassis and cycle parts are expected to be shared with the Yamaha FZ FI as well, so we expect the same single downtube frame with telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock.

What will be completely different is the design, with the FZ-X adopting a neo-retro look, with an upright riding position. The headlight is round, while fork gaiters and a small engine bash plate gives the bike a hint of neo-retro scrambler touches, to take on the rough. The seat height is tall-ish and the large fuel tank should be convenient for long rides between refills. The changes are largely cosmetic, compared to the Yamaha FZ. More details will be revealed in a few hours.