Zypp Electric Expects 5x Revenue Growth In FY 2022

Zypp Electric, India's leading tech-enabled EV shared mobility platform expects its turnover to jump more than five times to Rs. 25 crore during this fiscal year. The company currently has 5,000 EVs in Delhi/NCR region and plans to expand to 100,000 EVs in the next 18 months in top ten cities of India. The core team of Zypp Electric has also grown three times in last one year, from 50 to 150 members, the company said in a statement. To scale up further EV adoption, the firm expects to grow 3x further as they expand to 100,000 EVs and hire 450-500 employees, largely in technology and operations.

The audited revenue of the company in FY21 was Rs. 5 crore and the company is looking to close FY22 at over Rs. 25 crore. Zypp Electric converted more than 1.1 million (11 lakh) shipments from internal combustion engine two-wheelers to electric two-wheelers in FY21. In FY22, the company is looking to do 4 million (40 lakh) pollution free deliveries in FY22, which is 4x jump as compared to the previous year.

"Super proud to share that our revenue has jumped more than 5 times to Rs 25 crore this fiscal year, from Rs 5 crore the year ago. Going by the current monthly run rate, the company expects to end the year at $6mn ARR. We have created a smart platform that's gaining popularity among B2B grocery and other hyperlocal delivery companies along with delivery executives who are wanting to go electric with our electric shared mobility platform. The best part is that business has huge focus on driving the right unit economics and get positive contribution margin even as the scale grows 10x. I am very confident that we are and we will remain the best and largest electric shared mobility option for the country as we scale to 100k EVs with our EV technology platform" said Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric.

In September 2021, the Gurugram-based start-up raised $7 million in a Series A round funding indicating that investors are betting big on the Indian EV industry. Zypp Electric, an IoT enabled tech-based EV shared mobility platform, was launched in 2017. Zypp Electric provides carbon-free last-mile delivery for local businesses, e-commerce giants, and delivery executives on an asset-light basis, lowering delivery costs and emissions. The company currently works with top grocery, medicines, food, and e-commerce players and other quick commerce companies in India, including Bigbasket, Grofers, Amazon, Rapido, Flipkart, Spencers, Citymall, Dealshare, and many more, in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.