Are Connected Car Features Actually Useful or Just Marketing Gimmicks?

A few years ago, connected car technology was mostly limited to premium vehicles. Today, it is available across everything from hatchbacks to SUVs, with manufacturers heavily promoting features like smartphone apps, voice assistants, live vehicle tracking, remote controls, and over-the-air updates.

The problem is that not every connected feature delivers the same value in daily ownership. Some genuinely make life easier, while others often end up being used only once or twice before owners forget they exist. As connected technology becomes a major selling point in India, it is worth asking a simple question: are these features actually useful, or are they mostly marketing gimmicks?

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What Exactly Is a Connected Car?

A connected car uses an embedded internet connection and telematics system to communicate with the owner's smartphone, manufacturer servers, and, in some cases, emergency services.

This allows owners to access vehicle information remotely through a mobile app. Depending on the manufacturer, connected features can include vehicle tracking, remote locking and unlocking, geofencing, vehicle health reports, live location sharing, remote climate control, voice commands, and software updates.

Brands like Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors, Mahindra, JSW MG Motor India, Toyota, and others now offer connected technology across multiple segments.

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The Features That Deliver Real Value

Not every connected feature is a gimmick. Some provide benefits that owners regularly use throughout the ownership cycle.

Vehicle Tracking and Live Location

For many Indian owners, this is one of the most useful connected features available. Being able to see the vehicle's real-time location helps when lending the car to family members, tracking drivers, locating a parked vehicle in crowded areas, or monitoring vehicle movement during long trips.

In theft situations, real-time vehicle location data can help owners and law enforcement agencies identify a vehicle's last known location more quickly.

Safety and Emergency Assistance

Several connected systems can automatically alert emergency contacts or support centres after a serious collision.

Some platforms also provide:

SOS assistance

roadside support requests

emergency location sharing

vehicle breakdown alerts

These features may not be used often, but they can become extremely valuable when needed.

Vehicle Health Monitoring

Modern connected systems can notify owners about:

low battery voltage

service requirements

tyre pressure warnings

diagnostic alerts

For owners who are not mechanically inclined, these notifications help identify potential problems before they become expensive repairs.

Geofencing and Driver Monitoring

Parents and business owners often find geofencing surprisingly useful. Owners can set a virtual boundary and receive alerts if the vehicle enters or exits a specified area. Speed alerts and driving behaviour reports can also help monitor inexperienced drivers or fleet vehicles.

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The Features Many Owners Rarely Use

While connected technology sounds impressive during showroom demonstrations, some features see very little real-world usage after the initial excitement wears off.

Remote Lock and Unlock

The ability to lock or unlock the car from a smartphone sounds useful, but most owners already carry the key fob with them. Unless someone frequently forgets to lock the vehicle or needs to grant temporary access remotely, usage tends to be limited.

Smartwatch Controls

Several manufacturers now allow owners to control certain functions through smartwatches. While technically impressive, most people simply use their phone or key instead. The convenience advantage is often too small to change daily behaviour.

Voice Assistants

Voice commands continue improving, but real-world usage remains mixed. Road noise, varying accents, and inconsistent recognition can make voice assistants less convenient than simply using physical controls or the touchscreen. For many owners, voice commands become more of a demonstration feature than a daily-use feature.

Vehicle Information Overload

Some apps provide extensive driving statistics, trip reports, efficiency charts, and behavioural analytics. Initially, owners may check these reports frequently. Over time, however, many users stop opening them unless there is a specific issue with the vehicle.

The Hidden Factor: Subscription Costs

One aspect many buyers overlook is that connected features are not always free forever.

Several manufacturers include connected services for a limited period before requiring a subscription renewal. Features that seem valuable during the purchase process may become less attractive once annual fees enter the equation.

Before treating connected technology as a major purchase factor, buyers should check:

How long do services remain free

Renewal costs

Which features require active subscriptions

Network coverage limitations

The long-term ownership experience can look very different from the showroom demonstration.

What Works Particularly Well in India?

Indian ownership conditions create some situations where connected features become genuinely useful. Heavy traffic, shared family vehicles, chauffeur-driven cars, and rising vehicle theft concerns make features like:

Live tracking

Geofencing

Remote alerts

Service reminders

Emergency assistance

More relevant than they might be in some international markets. Similarly, over-the-air software updates can save owners trips to service centres for minor software fixes and feature improvements.

So, Are Connected Car Features Worth It?

The answer depends on which features you are evaluating. Vehicle tracking, safety alerts, geofencing, health monitoring, and emergency assistance provide practical benefits that many owners continue using for years. These features solve real problems and can improve convenience, safety, and peace of mind.

On the other hand, features like smartwatch controls, complex analytics dashboards, and certain voice assistant functions often generate more showroom excitement than long-term value. Connected car technology is neither entirely useful nor entirely a gimmick. The genuinely valuable features tend to be the ones that save time, improve safety, or help owners manage their vehicles more effectively. Everything else largely depends on how much technology you realistically use after the novelty wears off.