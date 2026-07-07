AWD vs 4x4: Which Setup Actually Matters For Indian Buyers?
- AWD improves grip automatically and is ideal for everyday road driving
- 4x4 is designed for serious off-road conditions such as mud, sand and rocky trails
- Choosing the right system depends on where you drive, not just the badge on the tailgate
Walk into any SUV showroom today and you will probably come across terms like AWD, 4x4 or 4WD. To most buyers, they all sound like the same thing. After all, both send power to all four wheels. But that's where the similarity ends.
An AWD system is designed to improve grip and stability on normal roads, particularly when the surface becomes slippery. A 4x4 system is built for situations where the road almost disappears altogether, such as deep mud, loose sand, steep climbs or rocky trails. Understanding the difference before buying can save you money and help you avoid paying for capability you'll rarely use.
AWD vs 4x4: What's the Difference?
Although both systems can drive all four wheels, they do it in very different ways.
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) works automatically. The car constantly monitors wheel grip and sends power to the wheels that need it most. The driver does not have to press any buttons or change any settings.
Also Read: Panoramic Sunroof vs Regular Sunroof: Understanding the Practical Difference
4x4 (Four-Wheel Drive) usually requires the driver to switch between different drive modes depending on the terrain. It is built to handle much tougher conditions where maximum traction is needed.
In simple terms:
|AWD
|4x4
|Works automatically
|Driver usually selects the mode
|Best for roads and highways
|Best for challenging off-road terrain
|Improves grip during rain and slippery conditions
|Built for mud, rocks, sand and steep climbs
|No extra effort from the driver
|Requires the correct mode for different conditions
How Does AWD Work?
AWD is designed to make everyday driving safer and easier. Most of the time, the system sends power to the wheels that can move the vehicle most efficiently. If one or more wheels begin to lose grip, the system quickly redirects power to the wheels with better traction.
The entire process happens automatically within fractions of a second. Most drivers won't even realise the system is working.
This makes AWD especially useful when driving through:
- Heavy rain
- Wet highways
- Loose gravel roads
- Hill stations
- Slippery corners
Because the system is always working in the background, you don't have to think about when to switch it on or off.
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai i20: Which Hatchback Holds Better Resale Value After Three Years?
Popular AWD SUVs (higher variants) in India include:
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD
- Mahindra XUV7XO AWD
- Jeep Meridian
How Does 4x4 Work?
A traditional 4x4 system is built with a completely different purpose. Unlike AWD, most 4x4 vehicles normally drive using two wheels during regular road driving. When the terrain becomes difficult, the driver can manually engage four-wheel drive.
Most 4x4 vehicles offer three drive modes:
2H (Two-Wheel Drive High): This is the mode used for everyday driving on normal roads.
4H (Four-Wheel Drive High): This sends power to both axles and is useful on slippery surfaces such as mud, snow, sand or loose gravel where additional traction is needed.
4L (Four-Wheel Drive Low): This is designed for extremely challenging terrain. It increases the torque delivered to the wheels, helping the vehicle crawl over large rocks, climb steep slopes or get through deep mud at very low speeds.
You'll typically find these systems on SUVs such as:
- Mahindra Thar
- Mahindra Thar Roxx
- Mahindra Scorpio-N 4XPLOR
- Force Gurkha
These vehicles are built for conditions where an ordinary road-focused SUV may struggle.
Can You Use 4x4 All the Time?
This is one of the biggest misconceptions among SUV buyers. Most part-time 4x4 systems are not designed to stay engaged on normal dry roads.
When you are turning, the front and rear wheels naturally travel different distances. AWD systems allow for this automatically. A traditional part-time 4x4 locks the front and rear axles together, which works brilliantly off-road but can place unnecessary stress on the drivetrain if used on dry tarmac.
That is why manufacturers recommend using 2H for everyday driving and engaging 4H or 4L only when extra traction is actually needed. Modern full-time 4x4 systems found on some premium SUVs work differently, but most body-on-frame SUVs sold in India use part-time 4x4 systems.
Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used In India
Where AWD Makes the Most Sense
For most Indian buyers, AWD is the more practical option because it improves confidence in situations you are more likely to encounter.
AWD is especially useful if you regularly drive through:
- Heavy monsoon rain
- Wet highways
- Hill stations like Ooty, Munnar or Mussoorie
- Loose gravel roads
- Occasional broken village roads
Because the system reacts automatically, you can simply focus on driving while the vehicle manages the available grip in the background.
That said, AWD is not designed to replace a proper off-roader. If all four wheels lose traction in deep mud or soft sand, even an AWD system can struggle.
When Does a 4x4 Become Worth It?
A 4x4 starts to make sense when your journeys regularly take you well beyond normal roads.
If your driving includes:
- Off-road trails
- Deep mud
- Loose sand
- Rocky terrain
- Water crossings
- Snow-covered roads
- High-altitude routes like Ladakh or Spiti
then a proper 4x4 offers capabilities that an AWD system simply cannot match.
The biggest advantage comes from 4L (Low Range), which gives the vehicle much better control at low speeds and helps it climb steep slopes or crawl over obstacles without putting excessive strain on the engine. For someone who frequently ventures off the beaten path, it can make all the difference.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV Through the Years: From the XUV500 to the XUV700 and XUV 7XO
AWD vs 4x4: A Quick Comparison
Here is a quick look at how the two systems compare.
|Feature
|AWD
|4x4
|Everyday city driving
|Excellent
|Good
|Highway driving
|Excellent
|Excellent (in 2H mode)
|Wet roads
|Excellent
|Very good
|Hill roads
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Deep mud and sand
|Limited
|Excellent
|Rocky trails
|Limited
|Excellent
|Works automatically
|Yes
|No (on most systems)
|Low-range gearbox
|No
|Yes
|Best suited for
|Daily driving and touring
|Serious off-roading
Common Myths About AWD and 4x4
Myth: AWD and 4x4 are exactly the same.
They are not. While both can send power to all four wheels, AWD is designed for better grip on roads, whereas 4x4 is built for difficult off-road conditions.
Myth: A 4x4 is always safer than AWD.
Not necessarily. Both systems improve traction, but neither can overcome the laws of physics. They cannot shorten braking distances on their own or prevent accidents caused by excessive speed. Safe driving remains the biggest safety feature in any vehicle.
Which Drivetrain Is Right for You?
The right choice depends on how and where you drive.
Choose AWD if you:
- Mostly drive in cities and on highways
- Frequently travel during the monsoon
- Visit hill stations regularly
- Want extra grip without doing anything manually
- Rarely drive off-road
Choose 4x4 if you:
- Regularly explore off-road trails
- Drive through mud, sand or rocky terrain
- Travel to remote mountain regions
- Need maximum traction in challenging conditions
- Want a vehicle built for serious adventure driving
Buying a 4x4 simply because it sounds more capable is not always the smartest decision. Likewise, assuming AWD can handle every off-road situation can leave you disappointed when the terrain gets tougher.
Also Read: How To Check If Your Existing Vehicle Is 100% Compatible With E10, E20, Or E85 Blended Petrol
Choosing the Right System for Your Driving
AWD and 4x4 are both excellent technologies, but they solve different problems. For most Indian buyers, an AWD system offers more everyday benefits by improving grip on wet roads, highways and occasional rough patches without any driver input. It's a great fit for daily commuting, long road trips and family travel.
A 4x4, on the other hand, is built for situations where the road itself becomes the challenge. If your weekends involve trails, river crossings or mountain passes, it's an investment you'll genuinely appreciate.
Before choosing between the two, think about where your vehicle will spend most of its life. The best drivetrain is the one that matches the roads you actually drive.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- TVS Apache Range Crosses 70 Lakh Customers GloballyThe milestone comes more than 20 years after the performance-focused lineup was first introduced in 2005.1 min read
- TVS Leads Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Sales In June 2026According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), 1.93 lakh electric two-wheelers were sold in June 2026.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 7, 2026Hennessey Venom F5-M Debuts With Gated Manual Gearbox And 2,031 bhpThe Venom F5-M is a manual-equipped version of Hennessey’s flagship hypercar that pairs a six-speed gated shifter with a twin-turbo V8.3 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record H1 Sales Of 9,768 Units; Q2 Retail Reaches 4,637 UnitsMercedes-Benz India says the strong H1 was propelled by strong Q2, which witnessed double-digit growth of 10 per cent y-o-y, with 4637 units of retail sales.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 7, 2026JSW MG Motor India To Launch Two EVs, One Plug-In Hybrid In FY2027The carmaker is set to unveil the first of its new ‘New Energy Vehicles’ for India on July 16.4 mins read
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000The revision applies to the Victoris ZXi trim, while prices for the CNG and Strong Hybrid variants remain unchanged.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read