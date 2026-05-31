The Hidden Dangers of Cheap Car Accessories: How They Can Affect Airbag Deployment

Accessorising a new car is almost a part and parcel of the car ownership experience for many Indian car buyers. Steering covers, dashboard mats, seat covers, idols, ambient lights, and perfume bottles are often among the first things added after delivery. Most of these enhancements are made to make the cabin more comfortable, to protect the cabin or simply to make the interior more personal.



The issue is that modern car cabins are packed with airbags and crash-safety systems. Unlike older vehicles, many of today's dashboards, seats and steering wheels are designed with specific weak points and deployment paths that need to be left clear in the event of an accident. In some cases, cheap or poorly fitted accessories can interfere with those systems at the exact moment they are needed most.



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Why Airbag Deployment Depends on Precision



Airbags are deployed very rapidly, typically in less than 1/20th of a second, with the help of controlled pyrotechnic inflators. Manufacturers design the deployment angle, direction of expansion and tear points to ensure proper protection of occupants in the event of a crash. That also includes anything that covers, blocks or restricts those deployment areas, which may impact the airbag's performance inside the vehicle.



Dashboard Mats Can Affect Passenger Airbags







In India, dashboard mats are very popular as they help to prevent glare and heat damage to the dashboard during the summer months.

The problem is that the passenger airbag is typically located directly under the upper dashboard panel. Manufacturers build in concealed split lines in the surface of the dashboard to allow the airbag to burst through without tearing.



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If the aftermarket dashboard mat is too thick and doesn't have the right cutouts, it can disrupt this process. The airbag may be deployed with great force, in some instances, pushing the mat upward or ripping it apart, and sending clips, adhesive or loose objects at high speed toward passengers.



Cheap Steering Covers Can Create Two Problems



Low-cost steering covers can cause two common issues.







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Reduced Steering Grip



The universal-fit covers are cheap and tend to loosen over time due to heat and frequent use. The cover can slide away from the steering wheel during sudden manoeuvres or emergency lane changes, which can impact driver control.



Airbag Deployment Interference



The driver airbag is deployed straight through the steering wheel centre pad. Steering covers that are very bulky or not properly wrapped around the horn-pad area may interfere with the opening and expansion of the airbag during deployment.



Dashboard Idols and Perfume Bottles Can Become Projectiles



Heavy idols, metal decorations, perfume bottles and other decorative accessories attached to the dashboard might seem harmless when parked, but in an accident, they can become dangerous.

Airbags inflate at very high speed when they are deployed. Loose or mounted objects near the deployment path can be thrown across the cabin with great force. Accessories, even those that are small, can result in serious facial or eye injuries in a collision.



Cheap Seat Covers Can Block Side Airbags







This is one of the least known risks that car owners have today. Side airbags are now a standard feature in many newer cars in India, and are built into the front seats. The side airbag deploys instantly, with specially designed stitching in the factory seats tearing open instantly.

Most aftermarket seat covers often ignore these breakaway seams completely. The side airbag may be trapped between the side of the seat and the thick stitching or fitted leatherette cover, reducing protection in a side impact collision.



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How To Accessorise Your Car More Safely



Car customisation itself is not the problem. The problem is typically caused by poorly designed or low-quality accessories that are installed without taking into account safety systems.



A few safer practices include:

Avoid placing heavy objects on the dashboard

Use properly fitted steering covers instead of loose universal-fit types

Choose seat covers specifically labelled as airbag compatible

Avoid thick dashboard mats covering airbag deployment areas

Use reputed accessory brands instead of untested low-cost products



Conclusion: Style Vs Survival



Modern cars are much more safety-conscious than they were, but that also means that many of the components in the cabin operate very precisely in the event of a collision. Accessories that seem harmless during daily driving can sometimes interfere with those systems in situations where milliseconds matter.



That does not mean owners should avoid personalising their cars altogether. It simply means safety systems should always remain the priority while choosing aftermarket accessories.



