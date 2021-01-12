2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new turbocharged petrol version of its premium hatchback Altroz this month. Slated to be unveiled on January 13, 2021 followed by an official launch later in the month, the new variant has been christened Tata Altroz iTurbo. Ahead of its official debut, images of the car from Tata Motors' manufacturing plant have leaked online, giving us a closer look at the new variant of the Altroz. The upcoming Tata Altroz is expected to be three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+.

Visually the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will remain largely identical to the standard model, however, the company will introduce the car in a new shade of blue. In fact, according to the leaked brochure, the Altroz iTurbo will be offered in a total of five colours - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. That said, it gets the same glossy black grille with swept-back projector headlamps LED DRLs, large fog lamps and a wide airdam. It will also continue to get the optional black roof and black styling elements at the rear.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo model will come in a Harbour Blue colour option but the styling will remain unchanged

Inside, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will get light grey interiors with leather seats. The features will remain similar to the standard model which includes - multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one shot up power windows feature, Xpress Cool, cruise control, push start/stop button and much more. The turbocharged iteration of the Altroz will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions.

Under the hood, the new turbo-petrol Tata Altroz will get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which has been sourced from Nexon facelift. However, in the Altroz iTurbo, the motor will de-tuned to make 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. It will make 28 per cent more power and 24 per cent more torque than the naturally aspirated motor. Transmission duties will be carried out a 5-speed manual gearbox only. We can expect a DCT automatic to be introduced at a later stage.

Image Source: Gaadify

