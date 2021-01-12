New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect

Tata Motors will be officially revealing the highly awaited Altroz turbo petrol variant in India tomorrow. The carmaker will also introduce a new Harbour Blue colour on the iTurbo variant.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine expand View Photos
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Highlights

  • The Altroz turbocharged petrol variant will be revealed in India tomorrow
  • It will be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor
  • A new XZ+ variant will be introduced on the Altroz line-up

The much-awaited Altroz turbocharged petrol variant will be unveiled in India tomorrow. Ahead of its debut, the home-grown automaker has teased the car by releasing a small video on its social media account revealing 'iTurbo' nomenclature. The Indian carmaker is expected to introduce the Altroz turbo petrol in three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+. The overall design of the car will largely remain identical to the regular model with subtle updates. Previously, brochure images of hatchback were leaked online revealing key details prior launch. Here's what we can expect from the turbocharged variant of the Altroz.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

A post shared by Tata Motors Cars Official (@tatamotorscars)

The Tata Altroz iTurbo will be offered in a total of five colours - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. When launched, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will compete against the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo. It is likely to be priced at least 50,000 more than the standard version.

It will get light grey interiors with leather seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one shot up power windows feature, Xpress Cool, cruise control, push start/stop button and much more. The turbocharged iteration of the Altroz will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions.

Newsbeep

Mechanically, the car will be powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will be sourced from Nexon facelift. However, the motor will de-tuned to make 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque at 1,500- 5,500 rpm. It will make 28 per cent more power and 24 per cent more torque than the naturally aspirated motor. Transmission duties will be carried out a 5-speed manual gearbox only. We can expect a DCT automatic on the later stage.

u4mhn3

The Tata Altroz Turbo petrol will be available in five colour options, including the new Harbour Blue shade

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch​

0 Comments

Do note, the same engine on the Nexon SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure. The standard model of the car is offered in petrol and diesel guise wherein the former is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and the latter is a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor develops 85 bhp & 113 Nm, and the diesel unit makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Ford To Close Brazil Manufacturing Operations, Take $4.1 Billion In Charges
Ford To Close Brazil Manufacturing Operations, Take $4.1 Billion In Charges
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal Edition Launched In Tamil Nadu; Priced At Rs. 56,085
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
Dilip Chhabria Arrest: Comedian Kapil Sharma Files FIR Against DC Design Founder For Cheating
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Bags Third Consecutive Finish In Top 10, Harith Noah Holds Steady At 29th In Stage 8
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Honda Hornet 2.0 Prices Increased In India By Rs. 1,268
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Finishes In Top 10, Harith Noah Progresses To P25 In Stage 7
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal White Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63,497
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Honda Grazia 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 1,159
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Altroz EV First Look
02:21
Tata Altroz EV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:00 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
02:00
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
23:23
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Jan-20 05:21 PM IST
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
02:10
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
20:01
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Dec-19 05:40 PM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Sound System
Sound System
Rear Ac Vent
Rear Ac Vent
Cooled Glove Box
Cooled Glove Box
Topview
Topview
Headlight
Headlight
Orvms
Orvms
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Wiper
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Parking Camera
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Strong Body
Strong Body
Seating Space
Seating Space
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Push Start Stop Button
Push Start Stop Button
Front Armrest
Front Armrest
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Drive Mode Control
Drive Mode Control
Gib 300x600
x
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities