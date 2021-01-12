Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol: What To Expect

The much-awaited Altroz turbocharged petrol variant will be unveiled in India tomorrow. Ahead of its debut, the home-grown automaker has teased the car by releasing a small video on its social media account revealing 'iTurbo' nomenclature. The Indian carmaker is expected to introduce the Altroz turbo petrol in three trims - XT, XZ and XZ+. The overall design of the car will largely remain identical to the regular model with subtle updates. Previously, brochure images of hatchback were leaked online revealing key details prior launch. Here's what we can expect from the turbocharged variant of the Altroz.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo will be offered in a total of five colours - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. When launched, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will compete against the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo. It is likely to be priced at least 50,000 more than the standard version.

It will get light grey interiors with leather seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one shot up power windows feature, Xpress Cool, cruise control, push start/stop button and much more. The turbocharged iteration of the Altroz will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions.

Mechanically, the car will be powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will be sourced from Nexon facelift. However, the motor will de-tuned to make 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque at 1,500- 5,500 rpm. It will make 28 per cent more power and 24 per cent more torque than the naturally aspirated motor. Transmission duties will be carried out a 5-speed manual gearbox only. We can expect a DCT automatic on the later stage.

The Tata Altroz Turbo petrol will be available in five colour options, including the new Harbour Blue shade

Do note, the same engine on the Nexon SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure. The standard model of the car is offered in petrol and diesel guise wherein the former is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and the latter is a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor develops 85 bhp & 113 Nm, and the diesel unit makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

