2021 Tata Safari India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The long-anticipated 2021 Tata Safari is all set to go on sale in India today, and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Safari is essentially a 3-row version of the Tata Harrier, and it was first revealed to us as the Buzzard concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, followed by an India reveal of a pre-production concept, which was named Gravitas, at the 2020 Auto Expo. And now, the company is reviving the iconic Safari nameplate with the launch of the production version.

Now, we have already driven the new Tata Safari and told you all about it in our detailed review. The company has already opened bookings for the SUV and we also know everything about the variants and features on offer. So, all that is left to be uncovered is the price, and we have already shared our expectations regarding the pricing, which is likely to start at ₹ 15.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the same OMEGARC platform that underpins the Harrier, the new Tata Safari comes with a three-row set-up, in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, with the former offering captain seats in the middle row. The new SUV from Tata Motors comes with an updated exterior, new interior trim, and several new and updated features.

The Tata Safari takes its design cues from the Harrier that are hard to miss but the overall presence is larger and more imposing

Under the hood, the 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, which also does duty on the 5-seater Harrier. The unit puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 Tata Safari: