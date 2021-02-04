2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launch Date Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport on February 9, 2021. It will be the new entry-level model in the Tiger 900 range. In fact, the company listed the Tiger 850 Sport on its website in December 2020 itself. The Tiger has been a popular ADV in India and a new base-variant of the Tiger 900 range has the potential to do well in the country. Triumph Motorcycles says the new Tiger 850 Sport is the perfect combination of the Tiger 900's triple engine set-up and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology, which offers intuitive and all day easy-riding capability.

(The Triumph India website reveals all details on the Tiger 850 Sport barring the price)

The idea is to offer the Tiger 900 triple experience at a more accessible price and manageable performance. The Tiger 850 Sport shares the same basic engine as the new Tiger 900 range, so the 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine remains the same, but with a slightly different state of tune to give it more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque. On the Tiger 850 Sport, the engine makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while peak torque is 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is said to offer smooth and linear power and torque delivery from low engine speeds and across the rev range.

The Tiger 850 Sport runs on a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear alloy wheel combination, with Brembo Stylema callipers gripping twin discs on the front and a single disc on the rear wheel. Suspension is handled by premium Marzocchi units front and rear, with manually adjustable preload for the rear unit. The Tiger 850 Sport gets a comfortable riding position, comes with all-LED lighting, a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen and two riding modes - Road and Rain, with switchable traction control.

The prices of the adventure motorcycle are expected at around ₹ 9.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Tiger 850 Sport will be positioned against the BMW F 750 GS.

