2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: What All Has Changed

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been updated significantly for 2023. With the new setup, the motorcycle further establishes itself as one of the most entertaining choices in the 160 cc segment. While there may haven’t been a tonne of feature updates, the Pulsar NS160 certainly gets a bunch of kit that helps in performance and dynamics. What are the changes on the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160? Here’s a breakdown.

Front Suspension

The biggest update has to be to the new upside down fork at the front. The new setup consists of 33 mm inner tubes and 48 mm outer tubes. Earlier, the setup consisted of 37 mm telescopic fork. The new USDs are about 2 kg lighter than the old setup. And it definitely aids in better handling and dynamics.

New Brakes & Dual Channel ABS

The Pulsar NS160 now gets a bigger 300 mm disc up front. And a 230 mm disc at the rear. The new Grimeca axial callipers replace the old ByBre units and the motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS as standard, which is a first in the segment.

New Alloy Wheels & Fatter Tyres

The 2023 Pulsar NS160 now gets lighter alloys from the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range. The overall weight of the motorcycle increases though by 1 kg to 152 kg, and that is because of the new fatter tyres from the Pulsar 250 range.

Engine

The engine is the same as before, a 160 cc single cylinder engine, which is oil-cooled and makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and it is now OBD-2 (on-board diagnostic-2) compliant.

Instrument Console

The instrument console stays the same as before – an analogue tachometer with a small digital display that now shows information like gear position indicator, distance to empty and so on.

Colour Options

The Pulsar NS160 will be available in four colour options - Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey. The graphics design is new on the bike.

Price

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is priced at Rs. 134,675 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs. 10,000 more than the outgoing model. It goes up against its traditional rivals, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R. Prices of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V range from Rs. 1.23 lakh to Rs. 1.31 lakh while the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced from Rs. 1.19 lakh to Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). So yes, the Pulsar NS160 is more expensive than its rivals, but it gets the kit to justify that price as well, in the USD fork and dual-channel ABS.