2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: All You Need To Know About It

It gets new colour options along with some cosmetic changes.
By Sidharth Nambiar
16-Mar-23 07:11 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Continental GT 650 gets two new colour options
  • It features the manufacturer’s parallel twin 650 cc engine which is now OBD-2 compliant
  • Some variants also get alloy wheels, blacked out engine and exhaust parts

Royal Enfield has launched the updated version of their Continental GT 650 motorcycle. The motorcycle is a café racer that features the manufacturer’s parallel twin 650 cc engine which is now OBD-2 compliant. While the design of the bike remains almost identical to the older version, it now gets new colour options along with some cosmetic changes that include alloy wheels, blacked out engine and exhaust parts depending on which option you choose. The bike comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 3,19,000 (ex-showroom, India).

 

1) The motorcycles get two new blacked out colour schemes: Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. These will be offered alongside its already existing colour schemes that include Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red. 

Mr. Clean is the most expensive colour scheme that costs Rs. 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

2) The new blacked out variants on the Continental GT 650 will feature blacked-out engine and exhaust parts. These variants also come with brand new alloy wheels that feature tubeless tyres as standard.

The motorcycle gets a blacked out engine and exhaust in some variants

3) The Continental GT gets a few new features that include new switchgear, a USB charging port, and an all-new LED headlamp. 

4) The Café Racer is powered by Royal Enfield’s 650 cc Parallel Twin engine that produces 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm of torque.

5) The bike is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 3,19,000 and goes up to Rs. 3,45,000 (ex-showroom, India) depending on which colour option you choose. 

