2023 Tata Nexon Spied Testing, Reveals Updated Lighting and Design Details

Spy shots of the Facelifted Tata Nexon reveal updated lighting and a distinctive rear design; Tata is expected to launch the updated Nexon by Diwali 2023.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
02-Jul-23 01:11 PM IST
Highlights
  • Spy shots reveal updated lighting system and distinctive design of the Facelifted Tata Nexon.
  • Two engine options expected: 1.5L diesel (114 hp) and 1.2L turbocharged (120 hp) with DCT transmission.
  • Anticipated launch around Diwali 2023, priced between Rs. 8 - 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

The Facelifted Tata Nexon has been spotted undergoing testing on the Pune Highway, providing insights into the updated model's lighting system. The spy shots reveal noteworthy details about both the front and rear lighting configurations of the upcoming Nexon.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone In Less Than 4 Years Since Launch

 

 

Starting with the front, the spy shots unveil thin LED light bars positioned on the top half of the bumper, accompanied by round high-beam lens lights placed in a black housing. The horizontal LED bars have been expanded and angled downwards, creating a distinctive boomerang-shaped design reminiscent of the Tata CURVV Concept.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Gets Upgraded 10.25-inch Touchscreen

 

Moving to the rear of the camouflaged Nexon, a new lighting system is evident. The lights exhibit a cross-like appearance, similar to the Bugatti Bolide. Thin red LED light bars are interconnected by a narrow LED light bar spanning the entire width of the SUV, emitting a red illumination. This treatment imparts a fresh rear aesthetic that sets the Nexon apart from other Tata models. Additionally, the rear LEDs curve towards the side of the SUV, as revealed in the subsequent spy shots, adding further intricacy to the SUV's design.

 

Under the hood, the new Nexon is anticipated to launch with two engine options. It is expected to retain the Tata 1.5-litre diesel engine found in the current Nexon, generating 114 hp. Furthermore, a 1.2-litre turbocharged direct injection engine producing 120 hp, showcased by Tata at Auto Expo 2023, will be available and paired with a DCT transmission for enhanced performance.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Nexon EV MAX in Nepal, Expanding Electric Vehicle Market

 

The 2023 Facelifted Tata Nexon is projected to hit the Indian market around Diwali 2023, with an estimated ex-showroom price range of Rs. 8-15 Lakhs.

 

