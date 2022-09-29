  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Drives Renewable Energy Push With 71 New Projects

Amazon Drives Renewable Energy Push With 71 New Projects

Amazon's renewable energy projects would total 379 after the addition of the 71 new ones and it expects to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, equivalent of powering 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Sep-22 03:00 PM IST
Amazon Drives Renewable Energy Push With 71 New Projects banner

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would add 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity through several new projects as it seeks to use 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025.

Amazon's renewable energy projects would total 379 after the addition of the 71 new ones and it expects to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, equivalent of powering 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.

The new projects include three large-scale plants in the Indian state of Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.

Amazon-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it would provide the online retail giant with low-carbon electrofuels that would replace the diesel fuel used in the company's transportation fleet.

Related Articles
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
1 month ago
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
1 month ago
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
2 months ago
Amazon-Owned Self Driving Firm Zoox Seeks To Test Robotaxi In California
Amazon-Owned Self Driving Firm Zoox Seeks To Test Robotaxi In California
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?