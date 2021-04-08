Ather Energy Sets Up Ather Grid Charging Network In Mumbai

Ather Energy has set up its fast-charging public network, the Ather Grid, with 10 charging points across Mumbai. Ather already has its experience centre in Mumbai and deliveries of the Ather 450X has also begun in the city. By 2022, Ather Energy intends to have a minimum of 30 fast-charging points across Mumbai. Ather Energy has partnered with Park+ to set up EV locations in Mumbai. Park + is a smart parking solutions brand that allows users to locate parking, book slots and pay digitally. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time.

The fast-charging network, Ather Grid has been set up across 10 locations in Mumbai

"Ather Grid has seen steady adoption across all the cities we have begun deliveries in and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter. We have already signed up with multiple partners and will continue to do so in the months to come. Park+ has also been instrumental in finding us locations in Mumbai and increasing our reach," said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer.

"What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. With increased visibility comes mental comfort, curbing range anxiety. We do not need the density like petrol or CNG gas stations but increased accessibility and faster-charging speeds. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations to build confidence amongst our consumers. I feel proud to be part of the team that is building not just a high performance scooter but also building a supporting ecosystem with it. With the infrastructure now up, we expect to see a lot more of Ather 450X in Amchi Mumbai," added Phokela.

Ather is also looking to set up home charging points across housing societies

In a statement, Ather Energy said that it will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Mumbai. Ather Energy is also working with Co-operative Housing Societies & Owners' Associations to help Ather owners in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. Ather Energy has set up 128 public fast-charging points across 18 cities in India. The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of September 2021.

