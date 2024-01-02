Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Ola Electric retailed 30,219 units in December 2023, growing by 74 per cent.
- Quarter-on-quarter sales in Q3 FY2024 witnessed a 48 per cent growth.
- Ola became the first EV company to cross 2.65 lakh registrations in a year.
Ola Electric has reported its sales for December 2023. The electric two-wheeler maker retailed 30,219 units in the last month of 2023, registering a year-on-year hike of 74 per cent compared to December 2022. Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment and the latest rise in numbers secures the manufacturer with a 40 per cent market share in this space.
Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
Ola Electric further revealed that it sold 83,963 electric scooters in the last quarter between October and December 2023, registering a 48 per cent growth over the same quarter in 2022. It revealed that it has emerged as the first-ever electric two-wheeler manufacturer to record over 2.65 lakh registrations in a calendar year, as per VAHAN portal.
Speaking about the strong sales momentum, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “We believe that we have continued our market leadership for yet another quarter on the back of our strong product lineup comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+. Our ‘December to Remember’ campaign has been a massive success, bringing thousands more under the EV fold.”
Also Read: Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ola Electric currently retails three e-scooters, including the S1 X, S1 Air and the S1 Pro. The company recently began deliveries for the S1 X+ e-scooter in the market. More recently, Ola’s co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the company entering the electric two-wheeler rental business in tourist cities.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4860 second ago
The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network
-4119 second ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.
54 minutes ago
The brand has witnessed YoY growth of 24 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year.
1 hour ago
BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers were banned from plying on Delhi-NCR roads on December 22, 2023, owing to poor air quality.
2 hours ago
EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units
3 hours ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
4 hours ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
4 hours ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards
4 hours ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
5 hours ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
The state government is in discussions with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to enable setting up charging facilities along arterial roads and highways
The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs
A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.
3 days ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.