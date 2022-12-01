Auto Sales November 2022: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 7,051 Units

Honda Cars India posted a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent in the month of November 2022. The carmaker reported domestic sales of 7,051 units, as against 5,457 units in the same period last year. Exports meanwhile took a notable hit, down by almost 50 per cent to 726 units as against 1,447 units a year ago.

Commenting on the Nov’22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers. Our iconic Honda City and the popular Honda Amaze, have been the choice of our customers across the country. We are positive that the trend will continue and we will be able to cater to the growing demand as India goes back to the pre pandemic mode.”

The company’s sales however were more muted as compared to October 2022 (9,534 units) with sales down by 26 per cent. Exports were down month-on-month as well with the firm having exported 1,678 units in the month.