Auto Sales October 2023: Tata Motors Domestic Sales Grows By 6 Percent
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
01-Nov-23 06:24 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Motors registered 82,594 units of domestic sales in October ‘23.
- Tata’s EV arm witnessed a 28 per cent rise in the sales at 5465 units.
- Tata had launched the updates to the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the past two months.
Tata Motors has reported a year-on-year sales growth of 6 per cent in its October 2023. The carmaker's total sales were a healthy 82,954 units in October 2023 which is a 6 per cent growth compared to the 78,335 units sold in the same month last year.
The company's total passenger vehicles sales in October 2023 were 48,637 units which is a 7 per cent increase over the 45,217 units sold in October 2022. But the bigger growth pattern was seen in the electric vehicle sales thanks to the launch of the Tiago EV and the updated Nexon EV. Bear in mind, the EV figures include both domestic sales as well as exports.
Tata registered 5465 units of EV sales in October 2023 as compared to 4277 units last year. That is a growth of 28 per cent. The commercial vehicle sales were at 34,317 this time while the figure stood at 32,912 in October last year, a rise of 4 per cent.
Also Read: Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
Tata Motors had recently launched the Nexon facelift and the updates to the Harrier and the Safari which helped in increasing the sales numbers.
Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
