Baahubali Star Prabhas Brings Home The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

Actor Prabhas has added the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster to his garage in the fantastic Arancio Argos shade. The open-top supercar produces 730 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque from its V12 motor.

Sameer Contractor | Updated:
Images and videos of Prabhas' new car are viral on social media expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is worth nearly Rs. 6 crore (ex-)
  • The car was delivered to Prabhas on his father's birth anniversary
  • The Aventador joins the Phantom, X3 & Range Rover in Prabhas' garage

You know him as the star of the magnum opus Baahubali, so it's only for that actor Prabhas chooses to drive some of the exotic machines on wheels. While the actor has an enviable collection of cars already, Prabhas has now added the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster to his garage, which is worth around Rs 6 crore. The actor took delivery of his newest prized possession recently on his father Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary, and images of the same are now viral on social media.

Also Read: Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is the brand's flagship open-top offering and packs the beastly V12 under all the metalwork. The 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine develops 730 bhp at 8400 rpm and 630 Nm of peak torque available at 5500 rpm. The supercar is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just about 3 seconds, while 0-200 kmph comes up in just 9 seconds flat. The car has a top speed of 350 kmph. The two-seater roadster is pure eye candy and is finished in the Arancio Argos (orange) colour scheme.

The delivery of the car is all the more special considering the actor received it on his father's birth anniversary. Prabhas had previously said that he had gifted his father a car on his birthday a few years ago. That being said, the Saaho star's garage comprises some extremely likeable rides right from the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, Land Rover Range Rover, BMW X3, and the Jaguar XJR.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: Bhallaladeva's War Chariot Is Powered By A Royal Enfield Engine

0 Comments

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 release multilingual release Saaho. He will now be seen in Adipurush, which is a 3D film, along with Salaar, Radhe Shyam and an untitled film with actor Deepika Padukone. All movies are in different stages of production at the moment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Research on Lamborghini Aventador S

Lamborghini Aventador S

Lamborghini Aventador S

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.01 Crore
EMI Starts
10,39,9949% / 5 yrs
Premium Sports Coupe
Petrol
Automatic
12 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
x
