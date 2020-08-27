BMW Delivers 45 Vehicles To The Leela Group Of Hotels

BMW Group India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The fleet of Leela Group of Hotels has been updated with the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series and the X5. All the three cars offer the best in class luxury and safety. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela's iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India."

An exclusive 'Chauffeur Product Familiarization' will also be conducted for the hotel's chauffeurs

BMW Group India will also conduct a special demonstration highlighting the capabilities, performance and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers. Additionally, an exclusive 'Chauffeur Product Familiarization' will also be conducted for the hotel's chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety and after-sales service

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, " This is a testament to our commitment towards elevating our offerings and delivering what matters most to our guests. We are delighted with our association with BMW and look forward to working together to create meaningful experiences with a shared passion for luxury, comfort and opulence."

