New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Motorrad Reports Strong Annual Sales Numbers In 2020

Despite tough market conditions in 2020, BMW Motorrad reported its second best-ever annual sales figures.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
BMW Motorrad sold nearly 1.70 lakh motorcycles in 2020 expand View Photos
BMW Motorrad sold nearly 1.70 lakh motorcycles in 2020

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad's 2020 global sales stood at 1,69,272 units
  • BMW Motorrad's India sales led by recently-updated G 310 models
  • China recorded a 33 per cent growth in sales for BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad's global annual sales slid by just 3.4 per cent in 2020 despite market challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, the German motorcycle brand recorded total global sales of 1,69,272 units, compared to 1,75,162 motorcycles BMW Motorrad despatched in 2019. China recorded a 33 per cent growth in sales, which contributed to the strong overall sales numbers, despite a 5.3 per cent decline in Europe. Despite the popularity of the BMW R 1250 GS, sales in Europe were under pressure in 2020.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Registers 6.7 Per Cent Growth In 2020

savp1v38

The BMW G 310 R, and BMW G 310 GS contributed to strong sales numbers, particularly in India, where prices of both models were slashed

"Following difficult months from March to June, the entire BMW Motorrad team was able to turn the tide by applying a high degree of pragmatic flexibility and great personal commitment," Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said

"In addition to arguably the best BMW Motorrad product offering ever, it was this team effort, of which I am very proud, that made the second best sales result ever possible in 2020."

Newsbeep

"The market launch of the BMW R 18 was certainly one of the highlights in 2020. The long-awaited big boxer has been very well received by both the specialist press and customers worldwide."

Also Read: BMW R 18 Review

su8qufug

The BMW R 18 was one of the highlights of 2020 for BMW Motorrad

0 Comments

In India, BMW Motorrad recorded best-ever annual sales, driven by the recently-updated, and made-in-India BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. The global sales numbers were on the back of 13 new or revised models, starting with the new BMW R 18 cruiser, as well as the G 310 R and G 310 GS, which accounted for over 17,000 unit sales in 2020. The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR models totaled 14,429 unit sales, with the F 750 GS and F 850 GS and Adventure models contributing 35,000 units. For 2021, BMW Motorrad is getting ready with the launch of the new BMW S 1000 R naked, as well as the BMW M 1000 RR superbike, the first motorcycle model to come with the 'M' branding.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Bikes

  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
  • Bmw R 18
    Bmw R 18
  • Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
    Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
  • Bmw R 18 Side View
    Bmw R 18 Side View
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
Gib 300x600
x
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities