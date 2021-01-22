BMW Motorrad Reports Strong Annual Sales Numbers In 2020

BMW Motorrad's global annual sales slid by just 3.4 per cent in 2020 despite market challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, the German motorcycle brand recorded total global sales of 1,69,272 units, compared to 1,75,162 motorcycles BMW Motorrad despatched in 2019. China recorded a 33 per cent growth in sales, which contributed to the strong overall sales numbers, despite a 5.3 per cent decline in Europe. Despite the popularity of the BMW R 1250 GS, sales in Europe were under pressure in 2020.

The BMW G 310 R, and BMW G 310 GS contributed to strong sales numbers, particularly in India, where prices of both models were slashed

"Following difficult months from March to June, the entire BMW Motorrad team was able to turn the tide by applying a high degree of pragmatic flexibility and great personal commitment," Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said

"In addition to arguably the best BMW Motorrad product offering ever, it was this team effort, of which I am very proud, that made the second best sales result ever possible in 2020."

"The market launch of the BMW R 18 was certainly one of the highlights in 2020. The long-awaited big boxer has been very well received by both the specialist press and customers worldwide."

The BMW R 18 was one of the highlights of 2020 for BMW Motorrad

In India, BMW Motorrad recorded best-ever annual sales, driven by the recently-updated, and made-in-India BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. The global sales numbers were on the back of 13 new or revised models, starting with the new BMW R 18 cruiser, as well as the G 310 R and G 310 GS, which accounted for over 17,000 unit sales in 2020. The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR models totaled 14,429 unit sales, with the F 750 GS and F 850 GS and Adventure models contributing 35,000 units. For 2021, BMW Motorrad is getting ready with the launch of the new BMW S 1000 R naked, as well as the BMW M 1000 RR superbike, the first motorcycle model to come with the 'M' branding.

