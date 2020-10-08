New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad sold 1,29,599 motorcycles for the first nine months of 2020, still a 5.9 per cent drop compared to the same period a year ago.

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad sold 52,892 motorcycles from July to September, 2020
  • Global sales for the first nine months of 2020 stand at 1,29,599 units
  • BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS make up 85 per cent of India sales

BMW Motorrad has reported a 20.9 per cent increase in global sales in the third quarter of 2020, despite 2020 being a tough year for motorcycle sales, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn. The initial slowdown in the motorcycle industry during the first half of the year seems to have given way to stronger sales in the summer, and the momentum seems to be continuing. In the third quarter of the year (from July to September, 2020), the German brand has reported big gains of nearly 21 per cent, with overall global sales volumes standing at 52,892 units.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Global Sales Down 17.7 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020

ebc6n9ps

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the highest-selling BMW bikes around the world

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Sales Grow By 70 Per Cent In Q1 2020

BMW Motorrad however is still off the mark for sales for the entire year, with the first half hammered by COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. So far, BMW Motorrad has sold only 1,29,599 motorcycles for the first nine months of 2020, still a 5.9 per cent drop compared to the same period a year ago. With many dealerships around the world closed for a series of months because of the coronavirus outbreak, motorcycle manufacturers lost out on some obvious sales. However, there seems to be some pent up demand in sales which seems to have picked up in the latter months of the year.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launched With New Colours, BS6 Engine & More

r6e5vghg

The new BMW G 310 R is ₹ 54,000 less expensive, while the BMW G 310 GS is now ₹ 64,000 less expensive than the outgoing BS4 model

0 Comments

For BMW Motorrad India, which sold over 5,000 motorcycles in 2019, 2020 has been a subdued year as well. The brand's most popular models, the made-in-India BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have only now been launched with the latest Bharat Stage VI emission regulations, which came into effect from April 1, 2020. And 85 per cent of BMW Motorrad's India sales are from these two models, which have sold over 5,000 units since the models were launched in 2018. Finally, prices have been slashed for the new 2020 BMW G 310 models, and BMW Motorrad will be hoping to make up for some sales volumes even as market sentiment begins to pick up. The big question over global sales will be the economic sentiment, with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to extend into 2021, and with the accompanying global economic downturn.

