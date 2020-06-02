Hero MotoCorp has silently launched the kick-start variant of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe in India. The spoked wheel variant is priced at ₹ 46,800 while the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 47,800. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Simply put, these are the more affordable variants of the HF Deluxe and do not get the electric start feature. The kick-start variants cost ₹ 9,900 less than the electric-start variant of the BS6 HF Deluxe, which were launched in December 2019.

(The only difference is that this variant gets a kick start instead of electric start)

The new Hero HF Deluxe gets a fuel injected engine with 'Xsens' technology that offers 9 per cent better fuel efficiency and better acceleration as well. The new engine makes 7.94 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque rating is of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle has been designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp's Centre for Innovation and Technology at Jaipur. The Hero HF Deluxe commands over 60 per cent market share in the 100 cc motorcycle segment. Hero has already sold more than 2 million units of the HF Deluxe in India. Its biggest rival is the Bajaj CT100, which is also the most affordable model in that segment.

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe gets new graphics and colours as well. The 100 cc commuter motorcycle is available in colour combinations of black with red, black with purple, and black with grey and in two new colour schemes of techno blue and heavy grey with green.

