New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Kick-Start Variant Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 46,800

Hero MotoCorp has silently launched the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variant in India with prices starting at Rs. 46,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The electric-start variant of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe was launched in December 2019

Highlights

  • The kick-start HF Deluxe is Rs. 9,800 cheaper than electric start variant
  • There are no changes in the technical specifications or equipment
  • The HF Deluxe commands over 60 per cent share in its segment

Hero MotoCorp has silently launched the kick-start variant of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe in India. The spoked wheel variant is priced at ₹ 46,800 while the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 47,800. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Simply put, these are the more affordable variants of the HF Deluxe and do not get the electric start feature. The kick-start variants cost ₹ 9,900 less than the electric-start variant of the BS6 HF Deluxe, which were launched in December 2019.

Also Read: Hero Despatched Just Over 1 Lakh Units In May 2020

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

Passion Pro i3S

Splendor iSMART 110

Splendor Pro

XPulse 200T

Glamour 125

Pleasure Plus 110

Passion Pro 110

Pleasure

XPulse 200

Passion Xpro

Glamour Programmed FI

Karizma ZMR

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Destini 125

HF Dawn

Achiever

Xtreme Sports

Xtreme 200S

HF Deluxe Eco

Splendor iSmart

Duet

Xtreme 200R

Maestro Edge 125

lldh2ahg

(The only difference is that this variant gets a kick start instead of electric start)

The new Hero HF Deluxe gets a fuel injected engine with 'Xsens' technology that offers 9 per cent better fuel efficiency and better acceleration as well. The new engine makes 7.94 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque rating is of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle has been designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp's Centre for Innovation and Technology at Jaipur. The Hero HF Deluxe commands over 60 per cent market share in the 100 cc motorcycle segment. Hero has already sold more than 2 million units of the HF Deluxe in India. Its biggest rival is the Bajaj CT100, which is also the most affordable model in that segment.

Also Read: BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Launched In India

0 Comments

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe gets new graphics and colours as well. The 100 cc commuter motorcycle is available in colour combinations of black with red, black with purple, and black with grey and in two new colour schemes of techno blue and heavy grey with green.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
12%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 57,250 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 55,295 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 54,800 - 56,800 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 97,000 - 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 64,310 - 66,800 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets New Range-Topping Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 88.80 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets New Range-Topping Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 88.80 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities