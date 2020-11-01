Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season

Mahindra's overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of October 2020 stood at 44,359 vehicles, compared to 51,896 in October 2019. While there has been a year on year de-growth, the company has seen a rise in sales numbers compared to August 2020 (30,426 units) and September 2020 (34,351 units).

In UV space, Mahindra sold 18,317 vehicles in October 2020, compared to 17,785 vehicles in October 2019.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 18,317 vehicles in October 2020, compared to 17,785 vehicles in October 2019, registering a growth of 3 per cent. The Passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18,622 vehicles in October 2020, a marginal growth over the same period last year.

The bookings for the All-New Thar has set new records within just a month of its launch.

Commenting on the passenger vehicle sales performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are happy to achieve a growth of 4% in Utility Vehicles, despite certain supply constraints. Our brands Scorpio, Bolero and XUV 300 continue to do well, while the bookings for the All-New Thar has set new records within just a month of its launch. For Mahindra, the festive season has started on a positive note with deliveries and bookings being higher than last year. Going forward, this augurs well for a robust festive demand which in turn will help the industry in the short term."

