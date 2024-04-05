Citreon C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched

Citroen India has slashed the prices of the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV to commemorate its third anniversary in the Indian market. The company has introduced special anniversary prices, offering the C3 at Rs 5.99 lakh and the C3 Aircross at Rs 8.99 lakh. With this, the former gets a price cut of up to Rs. 17,000, and the latter is more affordable by Rs. 1 lakh. However, these reduced prices are applicable to select variants and are valid until April 30, 2024.

The C3 hatchback is more affordable by Rs 17,000.

In addition to the price cuts, Citroen has unveiled a new limited 'Blu' edition for both the C3 and eC3 models across Feel & Shine variants. The 'Blu' edition features a distinctive Cosmo Blue exterior colour, highlighted by bodyline and roof graphics. Internally, this edition includes amenities such as an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, sill plates, as well as customised seat covers, neck rests, and seat-belt cushions.

Speaking about the milestone, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said, “As one of the youngest OEMs in the country, it’s a very special occasion for us, and we want to celebrate with our existing as well as new customers through April. We are committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences and the utmost satisfaction to our customers. We thank every Citroën customer in India for being part of our exciting journey and putting their trust in Citroen. We look forward to welcoming more customers and partners to the Citroen family as we continue to expand our network in India. It aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of 2024 under its Network Expansion Programme (NEP).”

The eC3 gains a 'Blu' limited edition featuring a distinctive Cosmo blue exterior shade.

Currently, the brand retails the C3 and e-C3 hatchbacks, the C3 Airscross compact SUV, and the C5 Aircoss SUV. Moreover, the brand recently previewed a concept coupe SUV called the Basalt Vission. It is based on the same Smart Car platform as the C3 Aircross. The Basalt is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2024.