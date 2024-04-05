Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ather RiztaHero Xoom 160Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citreon C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched

The French automaker is commemorating three years in India and is offering discounts on select models and variants in its portfolio until the end of April 30, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The C3 hatchback gets a price cut of up to Rs. 17,000.
  • The C3 Aircross SUV is more affordable by Rs 1 lakh.
  • The brand has launched a new ‘Blu’ edition for its hatchback models.

Citroen India has slashed the prices of the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV to commemorate its third anniversary in the Indian market. The company has introduced special anniversary prices, offering the C3 at Rs 5.99 lakh and the C3 Aircross at Rs 8.99 lakh. With this, the former gets a price cut of up to Rs. 17,000, and the latter is more affordable by Rs. 1 lakh. However, these reduced prices are applicable to select variants and are valid until April 30, 2024. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024

 

The C3 hatchback is more affordable by Rs 17,000.

 

In addition to the price cuts, Citroen has unveiled a new limited 'Blu' edition for both the C3 and eC3 models across Feel & Shine variants. The 'Blu' edition features a distinctive Cosmo Blue exterior colour, highlighted by bodyline and roof graphics. Internally, this edition includes amenities such as an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, sill plates, as well as customised seat covers, neck rests, and seat-belt cushions.

 

Speaking about the milestone, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said, “As one of the youngest OEMs in the country, it’s a very special occasion for us, and we want to celebrate with our existing as well as new customers through April. We are committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences and the utmost satisfaction to our customers. We thank every Citroën customer in India for being part of our exciting journey and putting their trust in Citroen. We look forward to welcoming more customers and partners to the Citroen family as we continue to expand our network in India. It aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of 2024 under its Network Expansion Programme (NEP).”

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year

 

The eC3 gains a 'Blu' limited edition featuring a distinctive Cosmo blue exterior shade. 

 

Currently, the brand retails the C3 and e-C3 hatchbacks, the C3 Airscross compact SUV, and the C5 Aircoss SUV. Moreover, the brand recently previewed a concept coupe SUV called the Basalt Vission. It is based on the same Smart Car platform as the C3 Aircross. The Basalt is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2024. 

 

# Citroen India# Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Aircross SUV# Citroen C3 EV India# Citroen C3 Aircross# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Starts at ₹ 9.99 - 14.27 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View C3 Aircross Specifications
View C3 Aircross Features

Popular Citroen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time
New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon
Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citreon C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved