COVID-19: Toyota India Employees Volunteer To Support National Doctor Helpline

About 60 Toyota employees have been identified on a work-from-home model initially for a period of one month to support the helpline that provides teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients.

The first group of volunteers are receiving online training from appointed agencies expand View Photos
The first group of volunteers are receiving online training from appointed agencies

Toyota India has announced that some of its employees will contribute and support the National Doctor Helpline. Around 60 employees have been identified on a work-from-home model initially for one month, which could extend as per the need, to support the helpline that offers teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients. The volunteering employees will onboard doctors and assist COVID-19 patients by connecting them with the registered doctors. The first group of volunteers are receiving online training from appointed agencies following which they will soon be deployed.

The volunteers are part of the brand's 'COVID Warriors Club', which was formed to support the local communities and government departments dealing with the increasing demand for medical care due to the COVID-19 infections. Their role will specifically include preparing doctor shifts besides ensuring all those patients who call the helpline number can reach the doctors through appropriate scheduling and follow-ups.

The volunteering employees will onboard doctors and assist COVID-19 patients by connecting them with the registered doctors.

Apart from this initiative, Toyota India is also working towards providing essential medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, bedside monitors, Ambu bags among others to the local health departments.

Talking about the new initiative, G. Shankara, Vice President, HR and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We had formed the COVID Warriors Club to support the local community and our Government agencies, in the overwhelming surge in the second COVID wave. This voluntary initiative will help provide much-needed support to the frontline workers managing the helpline. Besides, the activity will provide a channel for our employees who are passionate about contributing to the relief measures while ensuring they stay at home and maintain social distancing. More employee volunteers are willing to step up and strengthen the Government's efforts if the need arises."

