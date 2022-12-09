Exponent Energy Partners With Park+ To Install 1,000 Rapid Charging Stations

Exponent Energy, an EV start up and Park+ a super app for car owners and the one of the largest EV charger installers in India have partnered to deploy 1,000 charging zones across the country by the end of 2023. The first 15 minutes rapid charging station has been installed in Bengaluru and the partnership will help Exponent to build a robust fast EV charging network. It will leverage the real estate and public parking spaces accessible to Park+. The charging stations will be co-branded as "Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent" and will be deployed across high-demand public spaces.

Talking about the partnership, Arun Vinayak, Co-founder, and CEO, Exponent Energy shared, "We've already established the new norm for a seamless charging experience through our 15 minute full charge. The next step is to make finding an e-pump as easy as a petrol pump. With Park+ and its nationwide network of structured parking spaces, we aim to achieve just that, starting with Bengaluru. Rapid charging unlocks a much higher vehicle throughout on the same piece of land. More vehicles equals more energy, making the e-pump a far more profitable network."

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said "Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like minded brands, to nurture the Indian EV ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Exponent to build a robust battery charging network across India. Exponent and Park+ users will now be able to discover these "Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent" to charge their battery packs within 15 minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle free. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Exponent."

Exponent Energy is streamlining EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack, e-pack and charging station, e-pump that is capable of delivering a 15 minute full charge on exponent enabled vehicles. Recently, Exponent announced the world's fastest-charging electric three-wheeler in a partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.