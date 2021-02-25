Flipkart To Deploy Over 25,000 Electric Vehicles By 2030

Flipkart has announced that it will deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030 as the company is transitioning to electric vehicles across its city logistics fleet. It will also help to set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Flipkart has already started deploying two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune among others. Flipkart's electric fleet will include EVs that are designed and assembled in India , in a bid to support local innovation.

E-Comm Giant Flipkart Is Committing To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030

Flipkart has also partnered with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric for the NYX series, Mahindra Electric for Tre electric three-wheeler and Piaggio for Ape E'Xtra. The EVs will be deployed for its first and last-mile delivery fleet across the country.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President- Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said, "Electric mobility can benefit multiple ecosystem stakeholders, not just in e-commerce but in many other industries. Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative. In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy Electric Vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth. We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country."

Flipkart will also deploy electric two-wheelers.

The company will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programs, and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

