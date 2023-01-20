  • Home
Harley-Davidson Unveils 7 Limited-Edition Models To Commemorate 120th Anniversary

Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate the anniversary, the American brand has introduced a limited edition model for 7 of its motorcycles.
21-Jan-23
Harley-Davidson is a motorcycle brand known to every enthusiast around the world. Such is the heritage of the American brand, and the brand is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. To commemorate this anniversary, Harley-Davidson has unveiled limited-edition models for seven of its motorcycles. Apart from that, Harley-Davidson also unveiled other new updated models - including Breakout performance cruiser, Road Glide 3 trike, Nightster Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and Freewheeler trike model - which we will cover in a separate story.

"Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, unveiling the motorcycles. "We're excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us."

Harley-Davidson will make only 1,500 examples of the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary.

Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary edition gets intricate paint schemes. The models get a base coat of Anniversary Black, which gets panels of Heirloom Red. The panels are each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle, and the gold-plated tank medallion also depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, which is an iconic H-D design element. The models also get Alcantara seat surfaces with red & gold stitching. Each of the seven models are limited to a few units, listed below.

Model

No. of Units

CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary1,500
Ultra Limited Anniversary1,300
Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary1,100
Street Glide Special Anniversary1,600
Road Glide Special Anniversary1,600
Fat Boy 114 Anniversary3,000
Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary1,700
